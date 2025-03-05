Trump announced the exit of the USA from international agreements and organizations
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced the country's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and the WHO. He also declared a freeze on international aid and a possible exit from the UN.
President Donald Trump, during a speech in Congress, praised his actions regarding the United States' withdrawal from many international agreements, such as the Paris Climate Agreement, and organizations like the World Health Organization, calling it "a time for great dreams and bold actions." This was reported by UNN.
"Every day my administration fights to ensure the changes that America needs to have the future it deserves," he said during his speech at the joint session of Congress.
Supplement
Trump also announced a freeze on all international aid. In February, Republican senators introduced a bill to terminate the United States' membership in the UN and its funding. The initiators criticize the UN as a platform for attacks on the US.
The United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization on January 22, 2026, the United Nations stated on Thursday, after receiving official notification of the decision from US President Donald Trump, who accused the agency of mismanaging the pandemic and other international health crises.