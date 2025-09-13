$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 13393 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 12652 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 21983 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 29707 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 30283 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 28147 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 23057 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32285 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20290 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump and Putin may meet in Malaysia next month - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia. The Prime Minister of Malaysia stated that Putin is also considering participating in the meeting.

Trump and Putin may meet in Malaysia next month - Media

United States President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Malaysia next month to attend the 47th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This was reported by New Straits Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "seriously considering" attending the meeting.

We are lucky. Despite the tariff issue, President Donald Trump called and informed me that he would visit Malaysia next month to coincide with the ASEAN meeting. Premier Li Qiang will also be present.

- noted Anwar.

He emphasized that Putin met with him in Beijing and said that he was seriously considering coming to Malaysia.

Recall

Recently, United States President Donald Trump stated that he plans to negotiate with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and assures that he will be able to "settle" the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In July, Trump did not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Xi and Putin's meeting in Beijing highlighted their close ties - Bloomberg02.09.25, 09:27 • 5700 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vladimir Putin
Li Qiang
Malaysia
Beijing
Donald Trump
China
United States
Ukraine