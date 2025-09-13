United States President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Malaysia next month to attend the 47th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This was reported by New Straits Times, informs UNN.

Details

According to Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "seriously considering" attending the meeting.

We are lucky. Despite the tariff issue, President Donald Trump called and informed me that he would visit Malaysia next month to coincide with the ASEAN meeting. Premier Li Qiang will also be present. - noted Anwar.

He emphasized that Putin met with him in Beijing and said that he was seriously considering coming to Malaysia.

Recall

Recently, United States President Donald Trump stated that he plans to negotiate with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and assures that he will be able to "settle" the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In July, Trump did not rule out the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Xi and Putin's meeting in Beijing highlighted their close ties - Bloomberg