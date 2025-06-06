Trump and Musk may reconcile again after a high-profile conflict with consequences

President Donald Trump and White House aides are signaling a possible further reconciliation with billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of the electric car maker, after an online dispute. This was reported by POLITICO, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, after efforts to persuade the American president to soften his public criticism of Musk and avoid escalation, White House aides have scheduled a telephone conversation with the billionaire Tesla general on Friday to facilitate their reconciliation.

Oh, everything's fine. Everything is going very well, it has never been so good Trump told POLITICO in a short phone call when asked about the very high-profile public break with his former major donor.

Trump went on to tout his approval ratings.

The numbers are off the charts, they're the highest ratings I've ever seen, and I have to go - Trump said.

This was a stark contrast to how ugly the public feud between Trump and Musk over the American leader's "big, beautiful bill" — a package of legislation now before the Senate that includes his presidential agenda from tax cuts to immigration control — looks from the sidelines.

The stakes were so high and the exchanges so alarmingly fierce that aides and allies, including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, rushed to ease tensions — and Musk appears to have agreed.

Earlier on Thursday, as Musk raged over the cost of Trump's legislative initiatives, which are projected to add $2.4 trillion to the budget deficit, the president softened some of his comments on his own social media platform at the urging of White House aides.

According to a source close to the White House, aides advised the president to focus on the bill and getting it through the Senate, rather than on the conflict with Musk.

Addition

On Thursday, June 5, Tesla shares fell by $150 billion due to a public dispute between US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of the electric car maker.

Let us remind you

Trump Coin (TRUMP) memecoin and Trump Media shares fell amid a public confrontation between billionaire Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump.

Also, UNN wrote earlier that Elon Musk's fortune decreased by $34 billion due to the conflict with Trump. The reason was the threat of cancellation of government contracts and refusal to appoint the head of NASA.