Trump again threatens to impose duties on EU products

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday evening that he would "definitely" impose tariffs on goods from the EU. Trump said this during a meeting with journalists, Politico reports, UNN reports.

Details

"Will I impose duties on the European Union? Do you want a truthful answer, or should I give you a political answer? Absolutely. The EU has treated us terribly," Trump said.

Trump did not say what kind of tariffs would be imposed or on what specific products, but said he plans to "do something substantial.

Recall

In December, even before his inauguration, Trump saidthat the EU could face tariffs if the bloc did not reduce its growing deficit with the US by making major oil and gas deals with the world's largest economy.

US President Donald Trump saidthat he will follow through on his threat to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico this Saturday, February 1. He cited the flow of fentanyl and a large trade deficit as the reasons for his decision.