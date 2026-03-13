Trump administration sues California over car emissions rules

Photo: AP

The administration of US President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against California regulators over rules limiting vehicle emissions. Washington believes that the state is exceeding its authority by introducing its own environmental standards. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The lawsuit concerns California's requirements to reduce car emissions and encourage the transition to electric vehicles. The federal government claims that such rules increase costs for consumers and contradict federal law.

Oppressive, expensive electric vehicle mandates increase costs for American consumers and violate federal law — said US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Conflict between the White House and the state

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office sharply criticized the lawsuit. They stated that it came amid rising gasoline prices and the state's attempts to offer drivers an alternative in the form of electric vehicles.

Gas prices are skyrocketing across the country due to Trump's reckless decisions, and now he's attacking the Golden State for trying to give Californians more freedom and cheaper options — said Governor's spokesman Anthony Martinez.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gasoline in California is about $5.37 per gallon, while across the US it is about $3.60. Experts note that the legal dispute between the federal government and the state could significantly affect environmental policy and the automotive market in the US.

