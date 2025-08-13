$41.430.02
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 11136 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 24685 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 17358 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 30227 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 45471 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 31196 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 62246 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 82822 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 52417 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
Publications
Exclusives
Trump accuses media of "campaign against meeting" with Putin: what the US president said

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

Donald Trump announced that the media allegedly launched a "campaign against his meeting" with the Russian dictator.

Trump accuses media of "campaign against meeting" with Putin: what the US president said

US President Donald Trump accused the media of allegedly "campaigning against a meeting" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

The dishonest media have launched a campaign against my meeting with Putin. They constantly quote stupid people and say that we lost to Putin, but we always win. If I got Moscow and Leningrad for free as part of a deal with Russia, fake news would say I made a bad deal

- Trump wrote.

It is noteworthy that the US President called Russia's second most important and populous city not "St. Petersburg", but "Leningrad". 

Trump also called the media that "spread this campaign" "sick and dishonest people who probably don't love their country." At the same time, Trump did not specify which media outlets he was referring to and "which country they don't love."

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia is trying to pretend to resolve the fate of Europe and the war in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, but they will be disappointed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Truth Social
Donald Trump
United States