US President Donald Trump accused the media of allegedly "campaigning against a meeting" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He wrote about this on the social network Truth Social, reports UNN.

Details

The dishonest media have launched a campaign against my meeting with Putin. They constantly quote stupid people and say that we lost to Putin, but we always win. If I got Moscow and Leningrad for free as part of a deal with Russia, fake news would say I made a bad deal - Trump wrote.

It is noteworthy that the US President called Russia's second most important and populous city not "St. Petersburg", but "Leningrad".

Trump also called the media that "spread this campaign" "sick and dishonest people who probably don't love their country." At the same time, Trump did not specify which media outlets he was referring to and "which country they don't love."

Recall

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, stated that Russia is trying to pretend to resolve the fate of Europe and the war in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, but they will be disappointed.