Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 26091 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25644 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 45110 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45754 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45936 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209938 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137202 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108429 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122902 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Broadcast
Погода
+24°
2.9m/s
50%
749mm
Triple road accident involving a truck occurred in Zakarpattia region: five injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

On June 27, on the M-24 highway in Gath village, a Renault Master, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and a Dacia Logan collided. As a result of the accident, five people were injured; the driver of the Renault was extricated by rescuers and hospitalized.

Triple road accident involving a truck occurred in Zakarpattia region: five injured

In Zakarpattia region, three cars collided, five people were injured, rescuer had to unblock the driver of one of the trucks, reported the State Emergency Service in the region on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on the morning of June 27 on the M-24 highway, in the village of Gat, Berehove district.

"A road accident occurred involving three cars: Renault Master, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and Dacia Logan. As a result of the accident, five people were injured," the report said.

The driver of the Renault, as indicated, was trapped in the cabin. To rescue him, Berehove rescuers were involved. Using hydraulic and other special tools, the SES personnel unblocked the man and handed him over to emergency medical personnel. They transported the man to a medical facility in Berehove.

Two more injured people were hospitalized in Mukachevo. And the victims from the passenger car refused hospitalization, the SES indicated.

A road accident involving a patrol police car occurred in Lviv Oblast, a child was injured

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Berehove
Mukachevo
