Triple road accident involving a truck occurred in Zakarpattia region: five injured

In Zakarpattia region, three cars collided, five people were injured, rescuer had to unblock the driver of one of the trucks, reported the State Emergency Service in the region on Friday, writes UNN.

The accident occurred on the morning of June 27 on the M-24 highway, in the village of Gat, Berehove district.

"A road accident occurred involving three cars: Renault Master, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and Dacia Logan. As a result of the accident, five people were injured," the report said.

The driver of the Renault, as indicated, was trapped in the cabin. To rescue him, Berehove rescuers were involved. Using hydraulic and other special tools, the SES personnel unblocked the man and handed him over to emergency medical personnel. They transported the man to a medical facility in Berehove.

Two more injured people were hospitalized in Mukachevo. And the victims from the passenger car refused hospitalization, the SES indicated.

