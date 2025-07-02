"Trip abroad" costing 6,000 euros: Kyiv police detained the organizer of illegal transfer to Moldova

Investigators of the Pechersk police department, with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine, uncovered a scheme for illegal transportation of conscripts across the state border of Ukraine. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the city of Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details

The pre-trial investigation established that the "business" was set up by a 49-year-old Chernivtsi resident, who offered men of conscription age to evade mobilization and, with his help, travel to European countries.

The "price" for the services was 6,000 euros, for which the suspect promised to deliver clients by car to the Ukrainian border, bypassing established checkpoints within the Chernivtsi region. Further, the men had to cross the border on their own and get to Moldova on foot. - the post says.

Thus, law enforcement officers detained the perpetrator in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine while he was receiving 12,000 euros for two people near a hotel in Chernivtsi, where the men checked in before the trip.

The detainee was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for up to nine years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Currently, investigators are establishing other persons involved in the specified illegal scheme.

