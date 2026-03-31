Trilateral meeting postponed, but tomorrow there will be a conversation with US representatives - Zelenskyy

The trilateral meeting of the delegations of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia was postponed due to the war in the Middle East, but tomorrow a conversation with the participation of American representatives will take place. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the heads of delegations of European parliaments who participated in the Bucha Summit, UNN reports.

The trilateral meeting of delegations was postponed due to the war in the Middle East, but tomorrow a conversation with American representatives will take place. - the OP quoted Zelenskyy's words.

Additionally

The meeting was attended by representatives of the parliaments of Austria, Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Germany, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, Croatia, and the parliamentary assemblies of NATO and the OSCE.

As reported by the OP, the key topics of discussion were Ukraine's integration into the European Union, defense cooperation, restoration of justice, and the negotiation process to achieve a dignified peace.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there are currently no signals from Russia regarding a possible "energy truce." At the same time, Ukraine plans to transfer this initiative to the American side.