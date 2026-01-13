$43.260.18
January 12, 07:13 PM • 18670 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 33559 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 24839 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 25992 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 40749 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 20937 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 22050 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 46931 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 40473 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 32027 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Train delays average an hour; plans to improve conditions at Kholm station and information - Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

On January 13, 2026, Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays of 63 trains, the longest of which was 3 hours. The company is organizing comfortable waiting conditions and improving passenger information.

Train delays average an hour; plans to improve conditions at Kholm station and information - Ukrzaliznytsia

More than 60 trains were delayed on the way in the morning, on average by an hour. Plans include improving waiting conditions for passengers at Kholm station and providing information without online display boards, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We are starting another busy day. The plan: organizing comfortable waiting conditions at the transfer station Kholm, as well as improving passenger information at stations where online display boards are not working," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

"Train schedule deviations average 1 hour," the company reported. They added that the following trains would be delayed for departure:

  • 178 Ivano-Frankivsk-Kyiv +2.30;
    • 771 Kyiv-Khmelnytskyi +3 hours;
      • 6 Yasinya-Zaporizhzhia +1 hour.

        In total, the specialized Ukrzaliznytsia website reports delays of 63 trains, the longest of which is one train for 3 hours.

        "Due to weather conditions and changes in routes, the delay time may vary. Our priority task is to ensure that passengers are informed so that everyone knows when their flight will arrive," the company stated.

        You can find out about your train's delay here.

        Avalanche signal, saber, potted flower: UZ revealed what was lost on trains in 202508.01.26, 13:37 • 3052 views


        Julia Shramko

        Society
        Frosts in Ukraine
        Rains in Ukraine
        Snow in Ukraine
        Ukrainian Railways
        Yasinya
        Ivano-Frankivsk
        Khmelnytskyi
        Zaporizhzhia
        Kyiv