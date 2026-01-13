Train delays average an hour; plans to improve conditions at Kholm station and information - Ukrzaliznytsia

More than 60 trains were delayed on the way in the morning, on average by an hour. Plans include improving waiting conditions for passengers at Kholm station and providing information without online display boards, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We are starting another busy day. The plan: organizing comfortable waiting conditions at the transfer station Kholm, as well as improving passenger information at stations where online display boards are not working," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

"Train schedule deviations average 1 hour," the company reported. They added that the following trains would be delayed for departure:

178 Ivano-Frankivsk-Kyiv +2.30;

771 Kyiv-Khmelnytskyi +3 hours;

6 Yasinya-Zaporizhzhia +1 hour.

In total, the specialized Ukrzaliznytsia website reports delays of 63 trains, the longest of which is one train for 3 hours.

"Due to weather conditions and changes in routes, the delay time may vary. Our priority task is to ensure that passengers are informed so that everyone knows when their flight will arrive," the company stated.

You can find out about your train's delay here.

Avalanche signal, saber, potted flower: UZ revealed what was lost on trains in 2025



