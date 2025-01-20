Tragic ATV accident in Lviv region: 8-year-old child killed

A 38-year-old driver of a quad bike in the village of Zavadka, Lviv region, lost control: the vehicle fell into the river, and an 8-year-old passenger died from his injuries. UNN reports with a link to the FB page of the Lviv regional police.

On Friday, January 19, a tragedy occurred in Stryi district, Lviv region. A 38-year-old resident of the district lost control of his ATV, and the vehicle overturned and fell into the river. An 8-year-old passenger died in an ambulance from the injuries sustained in the accident. The driver of the vehicle was injured and hospitalized.

Investigators of the Transport Crimes Investigation Department of the Lviv Police opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with or without deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to three years.

