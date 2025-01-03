Large-scale accident in Kazakhstan: about 95 cars collided due to bad weather

In Kazakhstan, a large-scale accident occurred on the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway due to bad weather - about 95 cars collided, UNN reports with reference to KazAutoZhol.

Details

A large-scale accident occurred today on the 153rd kilometer of the Astana-Petropavlovsk highway, near the village of Zhanatalap.

According to preliminary data, the accident was caused by bad weather and drivers' failure to maintain speed limits and safe distances.

Police officers and specialists from KazAutoZhol are working at the scene. One lane has already been cleared, and vehicles in good condition have started moving.

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, earlier, at 07:20, traffic restrictions were imposed on the section of the Astana-Petropavlovsk national highway (km 18-232) for all types of vehicles. After the weather improved and the road was cleared, at 12:30, traffic in the direction of Astana was resumed under the escort of police and special equipment.

Currently, 22 combined road machines and 2 tractors are working on this section of the road. Due to the consequences of the accident, traffic on this section is again restricted for all vehicles.

Road services operate around the clock.

