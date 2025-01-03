An accident in Kyiv “paralyzed” traffic on Hlybochytska: what is known

In Kyiv , a large-scale accident occurred today on Hlybochytska Street, which hampered traffic, the Kyiv Patrol Police reported, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an accident on Hlybochytska Street, traffic is hampered. Patrol policemen and medics are already working at the scene," the patrol police posted on social media.

Citizens were urged to take this information into account when planning their travel itinerary.

According to local media, four cars were involved in the accident on Hlybochytska Street.

Kyivpastrans reported a delay in the movement of trams #14 and #18.

"Trams #14 and #18 on 32 Hlybochytska Street are delayed due to an accident. The police have been called to the scene," the KP said.