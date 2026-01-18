Tragedy in the Austrian Alps: Avalanches Claim Lives of Five Skiers

On January 17, two fatal avalanches occurred in the Pongau region of Austria, near Salzburg. Five skiers who were skiing on unprepared slopes after heavy snowfalls became victims of the disaster. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The first incident occurred around noon when an avalanche covered a skier in an open area. Less than two hours later, at 2:00 PM, rescuers received a report of a second large avalanche that covered a group of seven people. Four people died on the spot, and another was seriously injured and hospitalized.

Two people killed and several injured in a series of avalanches in the Italian Alps

We express our deepest condolences to the families. This tragedy painfully demonstrates how serious the current avalanche situation is. - said Gerhard Kremser, head of the Pongau district mountain rescue service.

Series of fatal incidents in the Alps

Worsening weather conditions have led to a number of tragedies at European ski resorts over the past week:

In Austria, a 13-year-old boy in Bad Gastein and a 58-year-old man in Tyrol died earlier.

In Switzerland, a German citizen died in an avalanche.

In France, six skiers died in the disaster during the week.

Rescue services urge tourists to strictly observe safety rules and avoid skiing off-piste due to the critical level of avalanche danger.

Swiss snowboarder and Olympic medalist Ueli Kestenholz died in an avalanche