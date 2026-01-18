Tragedy in the Austrian Alps: Avalanches Claim Lives of Five Skiers

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 17, 12:49 PM • 13076 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 21657 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 20019 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 31448 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 41719 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 36218 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 52574 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28626 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43994 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36131 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entailsJanuary 17, 02:20 PM • 5892 views
Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GURJanuary 17, 02:47 PM • 4560 views
Russia may be preparing strikes on facilities serving nuclear power plants - ZelenskyyJanuary 17, 03:40 PM • 3902 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine04:25 PM • 7406 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport Federation04:36 PM • 4354 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 21571 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 52574 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 30182 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 61833 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 91985 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Ali Khamenei
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Greenland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 19691 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17518 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 15811 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15361 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 26955 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Tragedy in the Austrian Alps: Avalanches Claim Lives of Five Skiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

On January 17, two avalanches in the Austrian Alps claimed the lives of five skiers. Rescuers urge adherence to safety rules due to critical avalanche danger levels.

Tragedy in the Austrian Alps: Avalanches Claim Lives of Five Skiers

On January 17, two fatal avalanches occurred in the Pongau region of Austria, near Salzburg. Five skiers who were skiing on unprepared slopes after heavy snowfalls became victims of the disaster. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The first incident occurred around noon when an avalanche covered a skier in an open area. Less than two hours later, at 2:00 PM, rescuers received a report of a second large avalanche that covered a group of seven people. Four people died on the spot, and another was seriously injured and hospitalized.

Two people killed and several injured in a series of avalanches in the Italian Alps03.01.26, 05:37 • 6704 views

We express our deepest condolences to the families. This tragedy painfully demonstrates how serious the current avalanche situation is.

- said Gerhard Kremser, head of the Pongau district mountain rescue service.

Series of fatal incidents in the Alps

Worsening weather conditions have led to a number of tragedies at European ski resorts over the past week:

  • In Austria, a 13-year-old boy in Bad Gastein and a 58-year-old man in Tyrol died earlier.
    • In Switzerland, a German citizen died in an avalanche.
      • In France, six skiers died in the disaster during the week.

        Rescue services urge tourists to strictly observe safety rules and avoid skiing off-piste due to the critical level of avalanche danger. 

        Swiss snowboarder and Olympic medalist Ueli Kestenholz died in an avalanche13.01.26, 19:58 • 4335 views

        Stepan Haftko

        News of the World
        Austria
        Switzerland
        France
        Germany