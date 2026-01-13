$43.260.18
Exclusive
05:19 PM • 1974 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 10464 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 13904 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 21407 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 20153 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 24283 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 32428 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 48997 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 36836 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 34316 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Swiss snowboarder and Olympic medalist Ueli Kestenholz died in an avalanche

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Swiss snowboarder Ueli Kestenholz, a medalist at the 1998 Olympics, died in an avalanche. His companion managed to escape.

Swiss snowboarder and Olympic medalist Ueli Kestenholz died in an avalanche

50-year-old Swiss snowboarder and Olympic medalist Ueli Kestenholz has died in an avalanche. This was reported on Tuesday by the Swiss Ski Federation Swiss-Ski, according to UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Kestenholz won a bronze medal in the first Olympic snowboarding competition - giant slalom in Nagano in 1998.

He also repeatedly reached the World Cup podium and ended his sports career in 2006.

A statement from the Valais police, which does not name Kestenholz, said that an avalanche swept a snowboarder from the eastern slope of the Hockuchhriz peak at an altitude of about 2,400 meters.

According to the police, his companion, who was skiing with him, managed to escape the avalanche.

Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger dies in an avalanche in Switzerland25.12.24, 10:34 • 20121 view

Antonina Tumanova

SportsNews of the World