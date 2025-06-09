$41.400.07
Tragedy in Belgium: Ukrainian diplomats sent a request for a meeting with the detainee who confessed to the double murder - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 2336 views

In Belgium, a 16-year-old Ukrainian confessed to committing the double murder of his mother and 6-year-old sister, as well as setting fire to the house. The Ukrainian Embassy is monitoring the case.

© HSB

Ukrainian diplomats sent a request for a meeting with the detained boy, who confessed to the double murder in Belgium, where two Ukrainian women were found dead - a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter, the case is under special control, UNN was informed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Belgium continues to keep the high-profile case under special control. According to Belgian law enforcement officers, the son of the deceased confessed to committing a double murder and deliberately setting fire to the house," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

As noted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to the decision of the juvenile justice judge, the suspect was sent to one of the closed centers for temporary detention of minors. "He is provided with a state lawyer," the diplomatic service said.

"Ukrainian diplomats sent an official request for a meeting between a consular official and the detainee. The embassy is in constant contact with the authorized investigator in the case and the competent authorities," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Addition

In the town of Haasrode in Belgium, Ukrainian women were found dead in a house: a 46-year-old mother and her 6-year-old daughter, both victims had stab wounds, the crime scene was set on fire. An investigation is underway.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed the embassy in Belgium to keep the case of the death of two Ukrainian citizens - mother and daughter under special control. 

Local media reported later that a 16-year-old Ukrainian boy confessed during interrogation to the murder of his mother and younger sister, whose bodies were found in a house in Belgium.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Andrii Sybiha
Belgium
