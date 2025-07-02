$41.820.04
ukenru
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
06:14 PM
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Traffic opened on one lane in both directions: Head of Zhytomyr OVA on the situation on the M-06 highway after the explosions

Kyiv • UNN

In Zhytomyr region, traffic has been opened on one lane in both directions on the M-06 highway after the explosion. Work is ongoing to clear the roadway.

Traffic opened on one lane in both directions: Head of Zhytomyr OVA on the situation on the M-06 highway after the explosions

In the Zhytomyr region, traffic has already been opened on one lane in both directions on the M-06 highway. This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, as reported by UNN.

On the section of the M-06 highway at the site of the emergency, two-way traffic has been organized towards Kyiv and Zhytomyr, with one lane of traffic in each direction.

- Bunechko reported.

According to him, work is currently underway to clear the roadway on the blocked section of the highway.

Recall

An explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station, but later information emerged that the explosion occurred nearby – at the enterprise's warehouses.

The explosion damaged nearby houses. Also, a bus caught fire.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Zhytomyr Oblast
Zhytomyr
Kyiv
