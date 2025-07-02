Traffic opened on one lane in both directions: Head of Zhytomyr OVA on the situation on the M-06 highway after the explosions

In the Zhytomyr region, traffic has already been opened on one lane in both directions on the M-06 highway. This was reported by the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, as reported by UNN.

On the section of the M-06 highway at the site of the emergency, two-way traffic has been organized towards Kyiv and Zhytomyr, with one lane of traffic in each direction. - Bunechko reported.

According to him, work is currently underway to clear the roadway on the blocked section of the highway.

Recall

An explosion occurred in the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region. Initially, it was reported that the explosion occurred at a gas station, but later information emerged that the explosion occurred nearby – at the enterprise's warehouses.

The explosion damaged nearby houses. Also, a bus caught fire.

As a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died, and 15 more were injured - RMA