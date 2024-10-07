Traffic on Kerch highway is restricted in Feodosia after oil terminal is hit

In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, traffic on the Kerch highway was restricted after the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit an offshore oil terminal. This was reported by the Russian authorities, UNN reports with reference to Krym Realii.

The Crimean Road Service reports that traffic is being carried out in accordance with the detour scheme.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the offshore oil terminal in the temporarily occupied Feodosia in Crimea on the night of October 7.

The Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army.