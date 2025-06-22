$41.690.00
If Iran becomes a nuclear power, then the regime in Tehran is "finished" - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that if Iran tries to create nuclear weapons, it will lead to the end of its regime. Washington does not object to Iran's use of nuclear energy but is strongly opposed to its development of nuclear weapons.

If Iran becomes a nuclear power, then the regime in Tehran is "finished" - Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned the US on Sunday against Iran's use of nuclear energy. At the same time, Washington is categorically against Tehran having nuclear weapons. Reports UNN with reference to The Hill.

Details

If Iran intends to create and acquire nuclear weapons, "that will be the end of the regime."

- Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, addressed this message on Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures," Rubio stated the following:

  • strikes (i.e., the air operation against Iran's nuclear program) have “aggravated” Tehran's nuclear capabilities;
    • but Iran still strives to become a nuclear power.

      I think that would be the end of the regime if they tried to do that. I really do.

      - he stated.

      On the other hand:

      • The US is not against Iran's use of nuclear energy, but against the existence of nuclear weapons;

        If they want nuclear reactors to have electricity, there are so many other countries in the world that do it, and they don't need to enrich their own uranium

        - Rubio stated.

        Recall that

        UNN reported: according to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the strikes on Iran are not aimed at changing the political regime in the country. The mission is "exclusively defensive in nature and related to nuclear threats and the protection of allies, especially Israel."

