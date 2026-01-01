Traffic is difficult on Olena Teliha Street in Kyiv due to a road accident

In Kyiv, due to a road accident on Olena Teliha Street, traffic is complicated in the direction of "Shuliavska" metro station. This is reported by UNN with reference to the capital's patrol police.

Drivers are asked to take this into account when planning their route.

Olena Teliha Street is located in the Podil and Shevchenko districts in the west of the Ukrainian capital. It runs from Dehtiarivska Street to Stepan Bandera Avenue and Novokostiantynivska Street.

This street is part of the Small Ring Road, which runs within the city, mostly within the urban development.

According to the capital's police, no serious violations of public order were recorded on the night of December 31 to January 1 .

At the same time, the Kyiv police published a selection of curious calls received on the 102 line.