Traffic is being restored on the highway toward Kyiv and Zhytomyr after a Russian attack involving a detonation

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In Kyiv region, traffic is being partially restored on the M-06 highway toward Kyiv and Zhytomyr after it was closed the previous day due to an enemy attack followed by detonation, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police, said on social media on Saturday, UNN reports.

Traffic for vehicles will be organized on the section of the M-06 highway that is currently closed. Traffic will proceed in both directions (toward Kyiv and toward Zhytomyr) in a single lane on the right-hand side of the highway, in the direction of Zhytomyr - Biloshytskyi provided an update on traffic along the M-06 Kyiv–Chop highway in Kyiv region.

According to him, the relevant services and patrol police officers are working at the site and will regulate traffic.

"We ask drivers to be attentive, take the temporary traffic arrangements into account, and comply with the patrol officers' requirements," he stressed.

Russian strike followed by detonation in Kyiv region claimed lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured - RMA