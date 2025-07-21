$41.870.00
In Kyiv on Monday, ground transport movement will be restricted - State Guard

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

In Kyiv on July 21, temporary road traffic restrictions will be introduced in the central part of the city. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

On Monday, July 21, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv due to security measures involving foreign delegations. This was reported by the State Protection Department of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the restrictions will be in effect in the central part of the city.

Please take this information into account when moving around

- the message says.

For reference

In accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Protection of State Authorities of Ukraine and Officials" and the Regulation "On State Protocol and Ceremonial of Ukraine", approved by the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated August 22, 2002, No. 746/2002, heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments, and international organizations who are in Ukraine on official or working visits are provided with state protection by the State Protection Department of Ukraine.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will open the conference of Ukrainian ambassadors titled "From the Power of Diplomacy to the Diplomacy of Power" on Monday, July 21.

Head of UK Defence Staff arrives in Kyiv amid possible London involvement in arms procurement talks for Ukraine18.07.25, 10:25 • 6482 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

