Toyota to raise car prices in the US - Bloomberg

Toyota Motor Corporation will increase prices for some cars it sells in the United States by more than $200, starting next month. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Prices for some Toyota and Lexus models will increase by an average of $270 and $208 respectively, Nobu Sunaga, a spokesman for the Japanese automaker, said in an email on Saturday.

It is noted that this move is part of a regular review. New prices are determined based on factors such as market conditions and competition, Sunaga said, without providing further details.

The review came after Mitsubishi Motors Corp. announced price increases in the US for three models this month. This automaker also cited regular adjustments for inflation.

Japanese automakers are largely dependent on imports for supply to the US market and are struggling with the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported cars and parts.

Supplement

Automaker Toyota calls for increased investment in hydrogen cars to avoid future Chinese dominance.

Toyota is considering buying back a parts supplier worth $28 billion. This could lead to the largest jump in Toyota Industries shares since 1984.