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Toyota lost the lead, Skoda surged ahead: which cars Ukrainians bought most often in October

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

In October, Ukrainians purchased 4.9 thousand new passenger cars, 37% fewer than last year's figure. The Skoda Kodiaq took the lead.

Toyota lost the lead, Skoda surged ahead: which cars Ukrainians bought most often in October

In October 2026, Ukrainians purchased 4.9 thousand new passenger cars. The Skoda Kodiaq crossover became the most popular model of the month for the first time, surpassing the Renault Duster and Volkswagen Touareg. At the same time, total sales of new passenger cars in Ukraine declined by 37% compared with the same period last year. This is reported by Ukravtoprom, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the industry association, the leader among individual models of new passenger cars changed in the Ukrainian automotive market in October. The Skoda Kodiaq crossover topped the ranking, with 245 vehicles sold during the month. The Renault Duster took second place, with 227 cars sold. It lagged behind the leader by just 18 vehicles. The Volkswagen Touareg rounded out the top three most popular models, chosen by 208 buyers.

The Toyota RAV4 took fourth place, with 205 vehicles sold. The Hyundai Tucson completed the top five, with 159 Ukrainians purchasing it in October.

TOP 10 most popular new cars in Ukraine in October 2026

According to Ukravtoprom, the model ranking is as follows:

  • Skoda Kodiaq - 245 vehicles;
    • Renault Duster - 227 vehicles;
      • Volkswagen Touareg - 208 vehicles;
        • Toyota RAV4 - 205 vehicles;
          • Hyundai Tucson - 159 vehicles;
            • Toyota Land Cruiser Prado - 139 vehicles;
              • Skoda Octavia - 134 vehicles;
                • Mazda CX-5 - 125 vehicles;
                  • Volkswagen Tiguan - 123 vehicles;
                    • BYD Sea Lion 06 - 115 vehicles.

                      In total, the ten most popular models accounted for 1,680 vehicles sold. This represents approximately 34% of the entire October market for new passenger cars.

                      A notable feature of the ranking was the dominance of vehicles with enhanced off-road capability. Nine of the ten positions were occupied by crossovers and SUVs. The only model with a different body type was the Skoda Octavia, which ranked seventh.

                      At the same time, three car brands were represented in the top ten by two models each. These were Skoda, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

                      How Ukrainian motorists' preferences have changed

                      The October results demonstrate a noticeable change in the positions of the most popular models. In particular, in September 2026, the Toyota RAV4 topped the ranking with 340 vehicles sold. The Renault Duster was second, with 329 cars sold, while the Skoda Kodiaq ranked third with 184 vehicles. Sales of the Skoda Kodiaq increased by approximately 33% in October, allowing the model to rise to first place. Meanwhile, the Toyota RAV4 dropped to fourth place.

                      The presence of the Chinese brand BYD is also worth noting. Its Sea Lion 06 crossover, with 115 vehicles sold, rounded out the month's top ten most popular models.

                      Editor's note

                      Earlier, we reported that Toyota retained its lead among automakers, but its value fell by 19.9%. Tesla lost 37.8%, while Ferrari, BYD, and Korean brands grew.

                      Oleksandra Vasylenko

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