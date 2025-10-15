Tortured people and stole property: a group of soldiers detained in Ternopil region - police

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
October 15, 10:41 AM • 14901 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 28716 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 24702 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 25103 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 22582 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 18331 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17530 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33358 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 33398 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13813 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1.7m/s
68%
754mm
Popular news
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36683 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 21439 views
Fines for drivers not using seat belts increased 10-fold - National PoliceOctober 15, 09:06 AM • 15371 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18063 views
New plan to deter Russia: Europe prepares joint rearmament with drones and air defense - Bloomberg11:46 AM • 7238 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 18177 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 36790 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 33358 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 33398 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 58894 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhoto03:48 PM • 2116 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 60849 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 39870 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 41951 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48953 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
Film
T-90

Tortured people and stole property: a group of soldiers detained in Ternopil region - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

In Ternopil region, soldiers illegally deprived people of their liberty, tortured them, extorted money, and seized property. Seven suspects have been charged, and a pre-trial investigation is underway.

Tortured people and stole property: a group of soldiers detained in Ternopil region - police

Military personnel in the Ternopil region illegally deprived people of their liberty, subjected them to physical violence, tortured them, extorted money, and seized their property. Currently, seven suspects have been charged, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

Details

According to the National Police, the perpetrators took the victims outside the city, beat them, and demanded money or valuable property. The greatest cynicism was that the attackers mocked people who had been seriously wounded in the war and were undergoing rehabilitation.

Thus, the suspects seized a KIA car from a 27-year-old resident of Ternopil and used it for their own purposes. The police found the vehicle in the Kyiv region.

Law enforcement officers recorded cases of particular cruelty. One of the active servicemen, who was undergoing treatment, was intercepted by the attackers on the street, forcibly put into a minibus, and taken in an unknown direction. He was beaten, threatened with weapons, and demanded 50,000 hryvnias for his release.

Another resident of Ternopil was forcibly pushed into a minibus using tear gas and taken out of the city. There, he was stripped, doused with a flammable substance, and forced to run in front of the car. Later, he was beaten and held for three days in inhumane conditions.

Another crime was documented in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. There, the military stopped the victim's car, forcibly transferred the man to their own vehicle, and stole his car. They intimidated their victims and threatened physical violence if they reported to the police.

Ternopil police officers, fighters of the special police company, with the support of colleagues from the KORD special forces from four regions of Ukraine, carried out a large-scale special operation to stop the criminal activities of servicemen.

Law enforcement officers conducted a series of authorized searches in the Ternopil, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions. Six people were detained in a procedural manner.

During the searches, mobile phones, vehicles, weapons, and other material evidence were seized from the suspects.

Add

Currently, police investigators have charged seven suspects under Part 2 of Article 127 (torture), Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal deprivation of liberty or kidnapping), Part 4 of Article 187 (robbery), and Part 2 of Article 289 (illegal seizure of a vehicle) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Police are identifying other individuals involved in criminal activity. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ternopil Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Ternopil