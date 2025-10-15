Tortured people and stole property: a group of soldiers detained in Ternopil region - police

Military personnel in the Ternopil region illegally deprived people of their liberty, subjected them to physical violence, tortured them, extorted money, and seized their property. Currently, seven suspects have been charged, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

According to the National Police, the perpetrators took the victims outside the city, beat them, and demanded money or valuable property. The greatest cynicism was that the attackers mocked people who had been seriously wounded in the war and were undergoing rehabilitation.

Thus, the suspects seized a KIA car from a 27-year-old resident of Ternopil and used it for their own purposes. The police found the vehicle in the Kyiv region.

Law enforcement officers recorded cases of particular cruelty. One of the active servicemen, who was undergoing treatment, was intercepted by the attackers on the street, forcibly put into a minibus, and taken in an unknown direction. He was beaten, threatened with weapons, and demanded 50,000 hryvnias for his release.

Another resident of Ternopil was forcibly pushed into a minibus using tear gas and taken out of the city. There, he was stripped, doused with a flammable substance, and forced to run in front of the car. Later, he was beaten and held for three days in inhumane conditions.

Another crime was documented in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. There, the military stopped the victim's car, forcibly transferred the man to their own vehicle, and stole his car. They intimidated their victims and threatened physical violence if they reported to the police.

Ternopil police officers, fighters of the special police company, with the support of colleagues from the KORD special forces from four regions of Ukraine, carried out a large-scale special operation to stop the criminal activities of servicemen.

Law enforcement officers conducted a series of authorized searches in the Ternopil, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions. Six people were detained in a procedural manner.

During the searches, mobile phones, vehicles, weapons, and other material evidence were seized from the suspects.

Currently, police investigators have charged seven suspects under Part 2 of Article 127 (torture), Part 2 of Article 146 (illegal deprivation of liberty or kidnapping), Part 4 of Article 187 (robbery), and Part 2 of Article 289 (illegal seizure of a vehicle) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Police are identifying other individuals involved in criminal activity. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.