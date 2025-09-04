Torture and robbery are not war, they are looting: Kravchenko announced the exposure of crimes committed by the commander of the Akhmat platoon in Kherson region

The commander of the special forces platoon "Akhmat" of the Russian Guard, who tortured civilians and looted their property during the occupation of Kherson region, has been identified. Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office заочно informed him of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians and other war crimes. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

November 2022. Together with his accomplices, he broke into the courtyard of a family of entrepreneurs in Kherson. Threatening the woman and her son, he demanded to reveal the father's whereabouts. Not receiving an answer, he brutally beat and tortured the boy, in front of his mother. - Kravchenko reported.

According to him, when the owner returned, the occupiers used his son as a hostage and demanded 80 thousand dollars for his life. After taking the money, the criminals forced the owners to sign fabricated "purchase and sale agreements" for the property.

This has nothing to do with war. This is terror, abuse, and a crime that grossly violates international humanitarian law. The identification of accomplices continues. No torturer, no marauder will escape responsibility. Without statute of limitations - Kravchenko summarized.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated at a coordination meeting of law enforcement officials that more than 178,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.