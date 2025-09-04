$41.370.01
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 9926 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – Venislavskyi
September 4, 10:04 AM • 15634 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 21334 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 21808 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 19396 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 39598 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenance
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40058 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42713 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 38000 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet
Torture and robbery are not war, they are looting: Kravchenko announced the exposure of crimes committed by the commander of the Akhmat platoon in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office заочно (in absentia) informed the platoon commander of the Rosgvardia special unit "Akhmat" about the suspicion. He is accused of torturing civilians and looting property during the occupation of Kherson region.

Torture and robbery are not war, they are looting: Kravchenko announced the exposure of crimes committed by the commander of the Akhmat platoon in Kherson region

The commander of the special forces platoon "Akhmat" of the Russian Guard, who tortured civilians and looted their property during the occupation of Kherson region, has been identified. Prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office заочно informed him of suspicion of cruel treatment of civilians and other war crimes. This was reported by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

November 2022. Together with his accomplices, he broke into the courtyard of a family of entrepreneurs in Kherson. Threatening the woman and her son, he demanded to reveal the father's whereabouts. Not receiving an answer, he brutally beat and tortured the boy, in front of his mother.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to him, when the owner returned, the occupiers used his son as a hostage and demanded 80 thousand dollars for his life. After taking the money, the criminals forced the owners to sign fabricated "purchase and sale agreements" for the property.

"Every piece of evidence becomes part of the foundation for the Special Tribunal": Kravchenko discussed cooperation within the ICPA with the Minister of Justice – Prosecutor General of Poland04.09.25, 16:40 • 1562 views

This has nothing to do with war. This is terror, abuse, and a crime that grossly violates international humanitarian law. The identification of accomplices continues. No torturer, no marauder will escape responsibility. Without statute of limitations

- Kravchenko summarized.

Ukraine and UN strengthen cooperation in investigating war crimes - Kravchenko29.08.25, 17:17 • 3382 views

Recall

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated at a coordination meeting of law enforcement officials that more than 178,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kherson