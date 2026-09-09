TOP gasoline cars of August — which models most often joined Ukraine’s vehicle fleet

In August, Ukraine’s vehicle fleet was expanded by 12.8 thousand cars with gasoline engines, 2% fewer than during the same period last year. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that 1.9 thousand of the total were new cars (-14%), while 10.9 thousand were used cars (unchanged).

Among new cars, Skoda and Hyundai models took the lead in the number of registrations in August. Meanwhile, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Audi were the most in demand in the segment of imported used gasoline-powered cars.

The TOP 5 models of new passenger cars with gasoline engines included:

1. SKODA Octavia — 221 units

2. HYUNDAI Tucson — 173 units

3. MAZDA CX5 — 120 units

4. SKODA Kodiaq — 109 units

5. SKODA Karoq — 93 units

TOP 5 imported used gasoline-powered cars:

1. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan — 682 units

2. NISSAN Rogue — 656 units

3. VOLKSWAGEN Golf — 645 units

4. AUDI Q5 — 583 units

5. AUDI A4 — 342 units

Mercedes-Benz threatened to close a plant in Germany and relocate production