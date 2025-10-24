Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"

Tomorrow, power outages will be in effect in Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00. According to Ukrenergo, 1 to 2 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, October 25, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Hourly outage schedules:

from 07:00 to 23:00 - 1 to 2 queues.

Power limitation schedules:



from 08:00 to 23:00 - for industrial consumers.

The scope of restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!