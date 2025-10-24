Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
Kyiv • UNN
On October 25, power outages will be in effect in Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00, affecting 1 to 2 queues. Restrictions will also apply to industrial consumers from 08:00 to 23:00.
Tomorrow, power outages will be in effect in Ukraine from 07:00 to 23:00. According to Ukrenergo, 1 to 2 queues will be disconnected, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, October 25, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Hourly outage schedules:
from 07:00 to 23:00 - 1 to 2 queues.
Power limitation schedules:
from 08:00 to 23:00 - for industrial consumers.
The scope of restrictions may change. Follow the information on the official pages of the regional power companies in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turn22.10.25, 15:54 • 49084 views
Let's add
Meanwhile, DTEK published outage schedules for October 25 for Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region and Kyiv.