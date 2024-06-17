$41.340.03
Tomorrow there will be stabilization power outages all day - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38219 views

On Tuesday, June 18, stabilization blackouts will be in effect all day due to a power shortage, DTEK said.

Tomorrow there will be stabilization power outages all day - DTEK

On Tuesday, June 18, the schedules of stabilization blackouts will be in effect all day. This was stated by DTEK, UNN reports.

Details 

According to Ukrenergo's instructions, outage schedules will be applied all day tomorrow

- DTEK said in a statement.

Yasno about 5-6 hours of light a day in winter: "It is quite realistic"

Ukrenergo confirmed that the blackouts would last all day, but noted that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities would not be limited. 

Addendum

Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, noted that Ukraine will have a significant electricity shortage throughout the week. However, he emphasizes that the overall situation with the uniformity of outages has improved significantly.

Last week, the total time of stabilization outages in Kyiv amounted to 12 hours. 20 minutes. The week before that, the city was without power for 52 hours. 45 min

- Kovalenko says. 

According to him, this has more to do with the availability of free generation, as a nuclear power unit that came out of repair was in operation last week. However, the YASNO CEO hopes that the trend of fair distribution will continue in the future.

Recall

Yuriy Boyko, the Prime Minister's energy adviser, said that Ukraine is now in the final stages of optimizing the list of consumers with guaranteed electricity supply. As a result, this list should be significantly reduced, which will reduce the duration of blackouts.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

AnnouncementsSocietyEconomy
DTEK
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tomorrow there will be stabilization power outages all day - DTEK | УНН