Tomorrow there will be stabilization power outages all day - DTEK

On Tuesday, June 18, stabilization blackouts will be in effect all day due to a power shortage, DTEK said.
According to Ukrenergo's instructions, outage schedules will be applied all day tomorrow
Ukrenergo confirmed that the blackouts would last all day, but noted that the power supply to critical infrastructure facilities would not be limited.
Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, noted that Ukraine will have a significant electricity shortage throughout the week. However, he emphasizes that the overall situation with the uniformity of outages has improved significantly.
Last week, the total time of stabilization outages in Kyiv amounted to 12 hours. 20 minutes. The week before that, the city was without power for 52 hours. 45 min
According to him, this has more to do with the availability of free generation, as a nuclear power unit that came out of repair was in operation last week. However, the YASNO CEO hopes that the trend of fair distribution will continue in the future.
Yuriy Boyko, the Prime Minister's energy adviser, said that Ukraine is now in the final stages of optimizing the list of consumers with guaranteed electricity supply. As a result, this list should be significantly reduced, which will reduce the duration of blackouts.