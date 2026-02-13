Tomorrow, power will be cut throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect 13 February 2026
Kyiv • UNN
On February 14, hourly power outage schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout Ukraine for the entire day, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, February 14, throughout all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day.
The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
