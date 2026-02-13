Tomorrow, power will be cut throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect 13 February 2026

$42.990.04
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 7578 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 12086 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 15002 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 36242 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 51384 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 40744 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 29849 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 39989 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 64270 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Popular news
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 46405 views
Oksen Lisovyi signed an order on the reorganization of vocational education institutions - what will changePhotoFebruary 13, 09:08 AM • 13265 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 26555 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 millionFebruary 13, 10:22 AM • 21216 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 33444 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 36243 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 51384 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 46526 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 66427 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 107668 views
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 26639 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 31051 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 34868 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 60682 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 52443 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect 13 February 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

On February 14, hourly power outage schedules will be applied throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power will be cut throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be in effect

Tomorrow, power outages are planned throughout Ukraine for the entire day, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, February 14, throughout all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied throughout the day.

- the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia deliberately attacked energy infrastructure, Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro experience heating disruptions, up to 300,000 Odesa residents without water12.02.26, 10:06 • 6062 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine