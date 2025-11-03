Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Kyiv • UNN
On November 4, restrictions on electricity consumption will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. The schedules provide for hourly blackouts and power limitations for industrial consumers.
Tomorrow, Ukraine plans to restrict electricity supply in certain regions, with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, November 4, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Hourly shutdown schedules:
• from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 – with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues.
Power limitation schedules:
• from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 – for industrial consumers
Ukrenergo added that the time and volume of restrictions may change.
Follow the information on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - the message says.
