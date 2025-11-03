Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues

Tomorrow, Ukraine plans to restrict electricity supply in certain regions, with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, November 4, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

Hourly shutdown schedules:

• from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 – with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues.

Power limitation schedules:

• from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 – for industrial consumers

Ukrenergo added that the time and volume of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - the message says.

Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation