$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
05:51 PM • 6684 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19562 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
03:27 PM • 18012 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 20100 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
02:21 PM • 19338 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28923 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 16170 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 14936 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 28773 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33390 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 28532 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 41705 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 17631 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 25767 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 10891 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 19567 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 28928 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 25769 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 41708 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 50054 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded03:33 PM • 10893 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 17632 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 28532 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 30663 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 51787 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
R-360 Neptune
TikTok

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6692 views

On November 4, restrictions on electricity consumption will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of Russian attacks. The schedules provide for hourly blackouts and power limitations for industrial consumers.

Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues

Tomorrow, Ukraine plans to restrict electricity supply in certain regions, with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, November 4, consumption restriction measures will be applied in certain regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

Hourly shutdown schedules:                               

• from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 – with a volume of 0.5 to 1.5 queues.

Power limitation schedules:                     

• from 08:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 22:00 – for industrial consumers

Ukrenergo added that the time and volume of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - the message says.

Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation03.11.25, 15:44 • 16173 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine