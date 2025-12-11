Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of the country - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
On December 12, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
Tomorrow, December 12, Ukrainians will again face power outage schedules. This was reported by Ukrenergo, but the number of queues without electricity was not specified, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, December 12, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.
The company reminds that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.
The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend11.12.25, 13:59 • 15617 views