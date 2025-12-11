Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of the country - Ukrenergo

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 4534 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 9166 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 13010 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 12055 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 15604 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 14525 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 15471 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16298 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35683 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21823 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
97%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 8978 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 16190 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 14750 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 26482 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 14542 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 13017 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 26548 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 35686 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 47418 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 48661 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 14789 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 26032 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 31650 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 27595 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 36248 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Mikoyan MiG-29
Time (magazine)
Film

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of the country - Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

On December 12, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of the country - Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, December 12, Ukrainians will again face power outage schedules. This was reported by Ukrenergo, but the number of queues without electricity was not specified, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, December 12, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The company reminds that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and scope of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo added.

Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend11.12.25, 13:59 • 15617 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine