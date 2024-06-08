Tomorrow in Ukraine "light" will be turned off from 20:00 to 22: 00
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow in Ukraine, hourly schedules for disconnecting industrial and domestic consumers will be valid only from 20:00 to 22:00, while there will be no power supply restrictions at critical infrastructure facilities.
Tomorrow in Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules will operate for only two hours - from 20:00 to 22:00, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, June 9, all regional power companies will use hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and domestic consumers from 20:00 to 22:00
Ukrenergo added that the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.
