Tomorrow in Ukraine "light" will be turned off from 20:00 to 22: 00

Tomorrow in Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules will operate for only two hours - from 20:00 to 22:00, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, June 9, all regional power companies will use hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and domestic consumers from 20:00 to 22:00 - the company said in a statement.

Ukrenergo added that the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities will not be limited.

