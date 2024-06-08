Tomorrow in Kiev and four regions, the schedule of stabilization shutdowns will be introduced only for two hours

Tomorrow, June 9, in the Kiev, Donetsk, Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, stabilization shutdown schedules will be applied only for two hours - from 20:00 to 22:00, Reports UNN with reference to DTEK.

"The city of Kiev, Kiev, Donetsk, Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk region - stabilization shutdown schedules will be applied tomorrow from 20:00 to 22:00," DTEK said.

Recall

Today stabilization shutdowns were supposed to start in Ukraine two hours later - at 18:00, and not at 16:00 as planned.