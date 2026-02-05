Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine: what restrictions will be introduced

Tomorrow, electricity will be cut off in all regions of Ukraine. As reported by Ukrenergo, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules will be in effect throughout the day, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, February 6, hourly shutdown schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. - the message says.

The company noted that the reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of disconnections at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

Reports of increased power outages are false - Ukrenergo