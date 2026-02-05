Reports of increased power outages are false - Ukrenergo

The national energy company "Ukrenergo" denied reports from a number of Telegram channels about increased power outages, stating that "the lights may not come on at all." This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the company "Ukrenergo".

Details

As noted by the company, the disseminated information has nothing to do with reality.

Ukrenergo added: as a result of massive Russian attacks on electricity generation, transmission, and distribution facilities, the situation in Ukraine's energy system remains difficult but fully controlled.

Currently, due to the power deficit caused by the attacks, hourly outage schedules are in effect in all regions of Ukraine. This does not apply to certain regions where emergency shutdowns are forced.

The situation was the same the previous day. There is no talk of any significant increase in restrictions or that "the light may not return" at all. It is very regrettable that some Telegram channels are playing along with the enemy, artificially provoking panic in society. Please trust only official sources of information - stated in the Ukrenergo post.

Recall

Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced the risk of worsening power outage schedules in Ukraine. According to him, the generation deficit in the energy system still remains significant.

He added that there is a risk of worsening outage schedules due to recent strikes and Russia's preparation for new attacks.