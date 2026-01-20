Today's Russian attack cost Ukraine 80 million euros - head of state

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine alone today used air defense missiles worth 80 million euros, adding that it is currently difficult to find these missiles and the money for them, reports UNN.

Regarding the latest attack, we have not yet spoken with him (Trump - ed.). As for the latest shelling, and whether it is a targeted or non-targeted solution. I will give you one example, I will not go into details, but I want you to understand. We have received the relevant packages. For example, today's Russian attack cost us, this is only the cost of missiles, about 80 million euros. Imagine, this is the cost of these missiles - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that every day Ukraine does everything possible to obtain the necessary missiles to protect people.

Why are we fighting so hard for this war to end as soon as possible? Because first of all, we are losing people, but it is also very difficult to find these missiles, very difficult to win back all this money for these missiles. This is a very expensive Russian luxury, war. And for us, these are great losses - added the head of state.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 34 missiles, including "Zircon", and 339 drones overnight. 27 missiles and 315 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.