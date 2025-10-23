Today, the EU will approve funding for Ukraine for 2026-2027 - Costa

The European Council is preparing a decision on financing Ukraine's needs in 2026–2027, including the purchase of military equipment. President of the European Council António Costa, speaking to journalists, stated that support would continue "as long as it takes," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to further increase pressure on Putin, UNN reports.

Despite the high expectations generated by President Trump's initiatives, it is now clear that, unfortunately, these initiatives do not correspond to the goodwill of President Putin and Russia. Russia is intensifying its attacks on civilians and civilian targets, which means that we must continue to support your (Ukrainian – ed.) struggle for a just and lasting peace.