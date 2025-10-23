$41.760.01
Today, the EU will approve funding for Ukraine for 2026-2027 - Costa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

The European Council is preparing a decision on financing Ukraine's needs in 2026-2027, including the procurement of military equipment. European Council President António Costa stated that support would continue "as long as it takes," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase pressure on Putin.

The European Council is preparing a decision on financing Ukraine's needs in 2026–2027, including the purchase of military equipment. President of the European Council António Costa, speaking to journalists, stated that support would continue "as long as it takes," and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the need to further increase pressure on Putin, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the high expectations generated by President Trump's initiatives, it is now clear that, unfortunately, these initiatives do not correspond to the goodwill of President Putin and Russia. Russia is intensifying its attacks on civilians and civilian targets, which means that we must continue to support your (Ukrainian – ed.) struggle for a just and lasting peace.

- stated the President of the European Council.

This morning we approved the 19th package of sanctions targeting Russia's energy sector. And today, at this European Council, we will adopt a political decision to ensure Ukraine's financial needs for 2026 and 2027, including the purchase of military equipment.

- he added. 

Costa emphasized that this is "a very strong signal to Russia" and that the EU will support Ukraine "for as long as it takes, and whatever it costs."

In response, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had waited a very long time for this decision and expressed hope that it would "work."

However, he stressed that pressure on Putin must be increased to stop this war.

Pressure means sanctions packages, long-range systems, air defense, and, of course, financial support, which we will discuss together today.

 - he concluded. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Union adopted the 19th package of sanctions targeting Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and organizations in India and China. The EU also restricts the movement of Russian diplomats to counter destabilization.

Alona Utkina

