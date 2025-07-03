Today, half of the battles on the front are in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

Up to half of the battles on the front today occurred in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on July 3, writes UNN.

Since the beginning of the day, 83 combat engagements have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding their lines, and thwarting Russian plans. - reported the General Staff.

Today, as indicated, the settlements of Luhivka, Maryine, Velyka Pysarivka, Sosnivka, Vysoké, Bila Bereza, Stepok, Petrushivka in Sumy Oblast; Arkhipivka in Chernihiv Oblast suffered from Russian artillery shelling. The enemy launched an air strike on Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropped a total of 13 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 149 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

Today, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops seven times in the Vovchansk area and in the direction of Ambarné in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction. The settlements of Okhrimivka and Vilkhuvatka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, and towards Petropavlivka; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops 11 times in the Lyman direction - near Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazy, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Serebryanka, and in the direction of Dronivka.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders successfully repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance near Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times in the areas of Rusyniv Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 30 combat engagements took place in the areas of Myrne, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Promin, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Dachne, and in the direction of Myrnohrad, Novopidhorodne, and Sofiivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft launched guided aerial bombs at the settlements of Poltavka, Bilytske, Myrnohrad, Novopavlivka, Filia, Dachne.

The occupiers tried to break through four times in the areas of Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Vilne Pole, and towards Andriivka-Klevtsove in the Novopavlivka direction; one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance once in the area of Novozlatopil.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invaders towards Novopavlivka in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled one enemy attack.

"Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in its rear," the General Staff emphasized.

