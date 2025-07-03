$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
12:41 PM • 4402 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
10:48 AM • 18273 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
09:27 AM • 30583 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 71016 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
07:48 AM • 45110 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
July 3, 06:58 AM • 46357 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
July 3, 06:55 AM • 37948 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
July 3, 06:19 AM • 28754 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49982 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 02:12 PM • 177503 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

General Staff confirmed the destruction of occupiers' ammunition depots in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 505 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of ammunition depots of Russian occupiers in the area of Velyke Orikhove in Donetsk region. A powerful secondary detonation was recorded, indicating explosions of anti-aircraft guided missiles and ammunition for MLRS.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of occupiers' ammunition depots in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of ammunition depots of Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of reducing the enemy's offensive capabilities, on the night of July 3, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck ammunition depots of Russian occupiers in the area of Velykyi Orikhove in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The target was successfully hit. A powerful secondary detonation was recorded, the nature of which indicates explosions of anti-aircraft guided missiles and ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems," the General Staff reported.

SBU drones hit Russian ammunition depots near Khartsyzk03.07.25, 11:00 • 920 views

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

General Staff confirmed the hit on "Energiya" in Lipetsk region03.07.25, 14:45 • 569 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
