General Staff confirmed the destruction of occupiers' ammunition depots in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of ammunition depots of Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, writes UNN.

Details

"As part of reducing the enemy's offensive capabilities, on the night of July 3, units of the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck ammunition depots of Russian occupiers in the area of Velykyi Orikhove in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The target was successfully hit. A powerful secondary detonation was recorded, the nature of which indicates explosions of anti-aircraft guided missiles and ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems," the General Staff reported.

The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

