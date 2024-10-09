Tochytskyi: United News telethon will continue until the end of the war

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57263 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102323 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165202 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136855 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142559 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138782 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112044 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172062 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96030 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108979 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111073 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41027 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48539 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165202 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181330 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172062 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199453 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141407 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141497 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146229 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137674 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154583 views
Actual
Tochytskyi: United News telethon will continue until the end of the war

Tochytskyi: United News telethon will continue until the end of the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11196 views

The Minister of Culture of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi said that the national telethon “United News” will continue broadcasting as long as the war continues. He emphasized the importance of the marathon for countering Russian propaganda.

The national telethon “United News” will continue broadcasting as long as Ukraine's war against Russia continues. This was stated by the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi in an interview with the Voice of America , UNN reports.

Details

According to Tochytskyi, the telethon is needed to “develop unified approaches that will break down Russia's propaganda” .

I have said and am saying that as long as there is a war, we need the United Marathon. We need it so that we can make unified approaches that will break the propaganda that the Russian Federation is doing against us. (...) As long as there is a war, there will be United News. But we have to make a better product, as in everything else, to make it interesting

- the Minister emphasized. 

At the same time, he acknowledged that the marathon should be slightly modified. According to Tochytskyi, “ it should be a project of a more educational nature.” In particular, he calls for projects that explain what Ukrainian culture is, for example, and what the government plans to do to preserve it.

Zelenskyy: Channels from “United News” can show what they want - Zelenskyy22.09.24, 21:48 • 31279 views

United News can be the platform where we can talk about all this and get rid of those Russian hostile narratives that were laid down in different periods of Ukraine's development

- explained the head of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications

United News can be the platform where we can talk through all of this and get rid of those Russian hostile narratives that were laid down in different periods of Ukraine's development.

AddendumAddendum

In a conversation with journalists, he also emphasized that there is no censorship in Ukraine, including at the United News telethon.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications constantly publishes a return address where you can write an appeal or complaint. 

I don't know what kind of censorship they are talking about. In any messages produced by the ministry, you have a return address and you can always write and say that you don't like it or think differently. In my work, from the very beginning I communicate with both the majority in politics and the minority

- Tochytsky emphasized. 

Recall

The U.S. Department of State's 2023 Human Rights Report on Ukraine states that the United News telethon, a platform for channels that follow the government line in covering the war, has provided an unprecedented level of control over prime-time television news.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPoliticsMultimedia
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising