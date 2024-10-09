Tochytskyi: United News telethon will continue until the end of the war

The national telethon “United News” will continue broadcasting as long as Ukraine's war against Russia continues. This was stated by the Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi in an interview with the Voice of America , UNN reports.

Details

According to Tochytskyi, the telethon is needed to “develop unified approaches that will break down Russia's propaganda” .

I have said and am saying that as long as there is a war, we need the United Marathon. We need it so that we can make unified approaches that will break the propaganda that the Russian Federation is doing against us. (...) As long as there is a war, there will be United News. But we have to make a better product, as in everything else, to make it interesting - the Minister emphasized.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the marathon should be slightly modified. According to Tochytskyi, “ it should be a project of a more educational nature.” In particular, he calls for projects that explain what Ukrainian culture is, for example, and what the government plans to do to preserve it.

Zelenskyy: Channels from “United News” can show what they want - Zelenskyy

United News can be the platform where we can talk about all this and get rid of those Russian hostile narratives that were laid down in different periods of Ukraine's development - explained the head of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications

United News can be the platform where we can talk through all of this and get rid of those Russian hostile narratives that were laid down in different periods of Ukraine's development.

AddendumAddendum

In a conversation with journalists, he also emphasized that there is no censorship in Ukraine, including at the United News telethon.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications constantly publishes a return address where you can write an appeal or complaint.

I don't know what kind of censorship they are talking about. In any messages produced by the ministry, you have a return address and you can always write and say that you don't like it or think differently. In my work, from the very beginning I communicate with both the majority in politics and the minority

- Tochytsky emphasized.

Recall

The U.S. Department of State's 2023 Human Rights Report on Ukraine states that the United News telethon, a platform for channels that follow the government line in covering the war, has provided an unprecedented level of control over prime-time television news.