Zelenskyy: Channels from “United News” can show what they want - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112754 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115748 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188225 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148278 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149728 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141543 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193043 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112297 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182457 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104942 views

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 34500 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 34512 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 61792 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 58174 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 35087 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188231 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193046 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182460 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209500 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197969 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147442 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146883 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151171 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142221 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158774 views
Zelenskyy: Channels from “United News” can show what they want - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31281 views

President Zelenskyy said that the United News telethon shows truthful information. He emphasized that the channels have retained their places in the broadcasting grid and are free to broadcast what they want.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the United News telethon shows truthful information, and the TV channels involved in the broadcast can broadcast what they want.  He said this in an interview with the New Yorker, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky noted that "journalists united because in the first days of the war, when people were afraid of the complete occupation of the country, no one knew what to do" and the country was in chaos.

"Journalists in Ukraine have decided to join forces to fight Russian disinformation. I want to explain that the fact that the news departments of these TV channels have merged does not mean that the channels themselves have been destroyed. They exist just as they did before. They have retained their places in the broadcasting grid. They are free to show what they want.

But this telethon has become a resource for people who, for example, have no electricity or see drones flying overhead. There were many periods when there was all kinds of misinformation around, and the telethon provided the truth. And you say that this is bad. Okay, if that's the case, I don't insist," Zelensky said.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote , the US State Department's 2023 Human Rights Report on Ukraine statesthat the United News telethon, a platform for channels that follow the government line in covering the war, has provided an unprecedented level of control over prime-time television news.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPolitics
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

