Zelenskyy: Channels from “United News” can show what they want - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured that the United News telethon shows truthful information, and the TV channels involved in the broadcast can broadcast what they want. He said this in an interview with the New Yorker, UNN reports.

Details

Zelensky noted that "journalists united because in the first days of the war, when people were afraid of the complete occupation of the country, no one knew what to do" and the country was in chaos.

"Journalists in Ukraine have decided to join forces to fight Russian disinformation. I want to explain that the fact that the news departments of these TV channels have merged does not mean that the channels themselves have been destroyed. They exist just as they did before. They have retained their places in the broadcasting grid. They are free to show what they want.

But this telethon has become a resource for people who, for example, have no electricity or see drones flying overhead. There were many periods when there was all kinds of misinformation around, and the telethon provided the truth. And you say that this is bad. Okay, if that's the case, I don't insist," Zelensky said.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote , the US State Department's 2023 Human Rights Report on Ukraine statesthat the United News telethon, a platform for channels that follow the government line in covering the war, has provided an unprecedented level of control over prime-time television news.