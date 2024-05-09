ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

To save electricity: Chernihiv will abandon street lighting at night

To save electricity: Chernihiv will abandon street lighting at night

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22916 views

Chernihiv has decided to minimize street lighting until 21:30 in parks and 22:30 on roads to save electricity amid a shortage in Ukraine's energy system caused by Russian missile strikes.

Against the backdrop of a deficit in the country's energy system, Chernihiv has decided to minimize street lighting as part of a light saving effort. This was stated by the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, UNN reports .

Details

The schedule of street lighting in Chernihiv has been changed. I signed the corresponding order

- Lomako said. 

5 tips on how to effectively reduce electricity consumption08.05.24, 19:03 • 114865 views

 He explained that after the Russian missile strikes , the facilities of Ukraine's unified energy system were damaged, and experts are recording a shortage of electricity.

In this regard, outdoor lighting in Chernihiv will work:

  • in parks, squares, and boulevards - until 21:30;
  • on street and road network facilities - until 22:30.

Recall

Earlier , UNN reported that Kyiv also decided to minimize street lighting in the evening. As explained in KCMA, the authorities will reduce  the brightness of lighting devices, which will achieve overall savings of at least 20%

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
kyivKyiv

