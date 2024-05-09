To save electricity: Chernihiv will abandon street lighting at night

Against the backdrop of a deficit in the country's energy system, Chernihiv has decided to minimize street lighting as part of a light saving effort. This was stated by the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, UNN reports .

The schedule of street lighting in Chernihiv has been changed. I signed the corresponding order - Lomako said.

He explained that after the Russian missile strikes , the facilities of Ukraine's unified energy system were damaged, and experts are recording a shortage of electricity.

In this regard, outdoor lighting in Chernihiv will work:

in parks, squares, and boulevards - until 21:30;

on street and road network facilities - until 22:30.



Earlier , UNN reported that Kyiv also decided to minimize street lighting in the evening. As explained in KCMA, the authorities will reduce the brightness of lighting devices, which will achieve overall savings of at least 20%