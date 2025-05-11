To move forward, a ceasefire is needed - US State Department

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire
May 10, 02:21 PM • 11403 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 22710 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 10, 05:58 AM • 27551 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 42766 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 68582 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 51405 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 66948 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 72292 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63410 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65863 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
88%
749mm
Popular news

The enemy is attacking in many directions, with 84 combat clashes taking place - General Staff report for May 10

May 10, 02:33 PM • 4154 views

The idea of creating a demilitarized zone is "not very alive" - Zelenskyy

May 10, 02:45 PM • 5300 views

Zelenskyy on the call for a ceasefire from Monday: we expect a response from the Russian Federation

May 10, 03:06 PM • 5684 views

Merz assured Ukraine of further support from Germany and assistance in the negotiation process

May 10, 03:14 PM • 6516 views

In Kharkiv, the beating of a man in the Territorial Recruitment Center is being investigated: a criminal case has been opened.

May 10, 04:53 PM • 4610 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 23101 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 132903 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 145501 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 128445 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 189592 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 11920 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 68582 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 43607 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 50638 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 59192 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

To move forward, a ceasefire is needed - US State Department

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The US emphasizes that it will judge Russia by its actions, not words. A ceasefire is necessary for the reconstruction of Ukraine, but cooperation between countries strengthens national security.

To move forward, a ceasefire is needed - US State Department

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the United States of America expects actions, not statements, from Russia, and that America, which is interested in rebuilding Ukraine, needs a ceasefire. Bruce posted a fragment of her speech on News Nation with a comment on the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing leaders in Kyiv on her X (Twitter) social network, UNN reports.

The Secretary of State said that we will judge Russia not by its words, but by its actions. We also know that we have a huge deal with Ukraine regarding the reinvestment fund not only of critical minerals, but also of other energy sources, where it is not about using American taxpayers' dollars, but the profits from this deal partially go to a fund that will help Ukraine recover.

- Bruce noted.

"This is now a partnership between the United States and Ukraine. It is not related to ceasefire negotiations and the war, but it is actually about America being side-by-side with Ukraine right now, and this is a significant boost to national security for this country. And we also know that they will have to rebuild. But at the same time, we have repeatedly said that in order for us to move forward on the conflict, there must be a ceasefire," the US State Department spokeswoman added.

Let us remind you

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Russia was ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. The dictator claims that Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce10.05.25, 21:48 • 1736 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
United States Department of State
France
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$104,748.30
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,583.94