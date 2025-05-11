U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that the United States of America expects actions, not statements, from Russia, and that America, which is interested in rebuilding Ukraine, needs a ceasefire. Bruce posted a fragment of her speech on News Nation with a comment on the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing leaders in Kyiv on her X (Twitter) social network, UNN reports.

The Secretary of State said that we will judge Russia not by its words, but by its actions. We also know that we have a huge deal with Ukraine regarding the reinvestment fund not only of critical minerals, but also of other energy sources, where it is not about using American taxpayers' dollars, but the profits from this deal partially go to a fund that will help Ukraine recover. - Bruce noted.

"This is now a partnership between the United States and Ukraine. It is not related to ceasefire negotiations and the war, but it is actually about America being side-by-side with Ukraine right now, and this is a significant boost to national security for this country. And we also know that they will have to rebuild. But at the same time, we have repeatedly said that in order for us to move forward on the conflict, there must be a ceasefire," the US State Department spokeswoman added.

Let us remind you

At a press conference in the Kremlin on the night of May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that Russia was ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul. The dictator claims that Kyiv sabotaged previous ceasefire initiatives.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, Britain and Ukraine have adopted a statement on the need for a truce