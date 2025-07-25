$41.770.01
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

To buy a ticket for popular trains, verification is introduced from August: what you need to know

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 1222 views

From August 1, "Ukrzaliznytsia" introduces verification through "Diia.Signature" for buying and returning tickets for a number of popular domestic trains. This is intended to reduce abuse, and purchasing tickets for these routes through ticket offices will be unavailable.

To buy a ticket for popular trains, verification is introduced from August: what you need to know

To purchase tickets for a number of popular trains, verification through "Diia.Signature" will be introduced from August, AT "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia is introducing verification through "Diia.Signature" in test mode for a number of popular trains. From August 1, to buy or return tickets for certain domestic trains, passengers must verify their identity through "Diia.Signature".

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company explained this by the attempt to reduce the number of possible abuses when purchasing railway tickets.

At the first stage of implementing the changes, verification, as reported, is required for the following routes:

  • №105/106 Odesa-Kyiv;
    • №91/92 Lviv-Kyiv;
      • №29/30 Kyiv-Uzhhorod;
        • №12 Lviv-Odesa;
          • №27/28 Kyiv-Chop.

            "Purchasing tickets for these routes through ticket offices will be unavailable," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

            The new rules will not apply to routes with special ticket reservations for military personnel. Defenders can continue to book and purchase such tickets through Ukrzaliznytsia's special service and through "Army+".

            "Ukrzaliznytsia also continues to work on introducing authorization in the application via BankID," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

            Julia Shramko

            Julia Shramko

