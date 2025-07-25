To buy a ticket for popular trains, verification is introduced from August: what you need to know

To purchase tickets for a number of popular trains, verification through "Diia.Signature" will be introduced from August, AT "Ukrzaliznytsia" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia is introducing verification through "Diia.Signature" in test mode for a number of popular trains. From August 1, to buy or return tickets for certain domestic trains, passengers must verify their identity through "Diia.Signature". - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

The company explained this by the attempt to reduce the number of possible abuses when purchasing railway tickets.

At the first stage of implementing the changes, verification, as reported, is required for the following routes:

№105/106 Odesa-Kyiv;

№91/92 Lviv-Kyiv;

№29/30 Kyiv-Uzhhorod;

№12 Lviv-Odesa;

№27/28 Kyiv-Chop.

"Purchasing tickets for these routes through ticket offices will be unavailable," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

The new rules will not apply to routes with special ticket reservations for military personnel. Defenders can continue to book and purchase such tickets through Ukrzaliznytsia's special service and through "Army+".

"Ukrzaliznytsia also continues to work on introducing authorization in the application via BankID," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Why it's harder to find train tickets in summer and how to buy them during peak season - explanation from UZ