Why it's harder to find train tickets in summer and how to buy them during peak season - explanation from UZ

In summer, the number of people willing to travel significantly increases. This, in turn, creates an increased load on the booking system and the availability of free seats on trains. "Ukrzaliznytsia" explained what happens with tickets during the peak season and how to still buy them, UNN reports.

What are the reasons?

Among the reasons, UZ named:

abnormal demand in July-August every year;

group transportation (groups from frontline territories, IDP families, children of servicemen, children of fallen heroes).

Since the beginning of summer, as indicated, 204 thousand passengers have been transported, including 140 thousand children by group applications - twice as many as last year (mostly children of military personnel, IDPs, and fallen defenders). Through a special reserve, 70.5 thousand military personnel were transported, UZ noted.

How does "Ukrzaliznytsia" solve these issues?

"More trains - more chances for a ticket," UZ noted and pointed out the following:

+8 new routes to popular destinations;

trains are constantly in motion: +10% passengers per car;

Intercity now runs even at night;

100 new cars ordered.

Fighting scalpers

To combat scalpers, according to UZ, the following steps have been taken:

2800+ accounts blocked for violating purchase rules;

international routes - only with validation via "Diia"

We are considering introducing validation for the most popular domestic routes during peak season - UZ indicated.

How to buy a ticket - tips from UZ

Ukrzaliznytsia advises:

buy online - this increases your chances of buying the desired ticket (90% of tickets are sold online);

use auto-redemption - the service catches tickets from returns, and tickets go to people, not bots (out of 403 thousand applications, 229 thousand were successful, only 4% failed, the rest were canceled by users themselves).

