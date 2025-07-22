Ukrzaliznytsia to receive a hundred new generation passenger cars

Contracting procedures for the production of 100 new passenger cars for the needs of Ukrzaliznytsia have been completed. The purchase was made from a domestic enterprise - PJSC "Kryukiv Railcar Building Plant". This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, writes UNN.

Details

The new cars will be created according to innovative technical standards and in the modern T-gauge. The first 5 cars within the general order will be a signal batch - these are new generation cars with an 80% extended service life, increased comfort level, modern control systems and greater passenger capacity - 44 people in one compartment car (+10% to the maximum in standard cars).

Updating the passenger rolling stock is an important part of stable logistics within the country. The Ministry of Development is constantly working to solve this issue, grateful to the Government, which provides support for this direction both at the procurement stage and in working with the national manufacturer. New cars give the railway additional reliability and resources, and people - better conditions for daily travel - emphasized the Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

New generation cars will have:

service life up to 50 years due to stainless steel bodies (20 years more than standard ones);

extended overhaul intervals;

reduced need for maintenance and service personnel;

modern air suspension for smooth running;

extended sleeping places (up to 2.2 m);

electric heating with individual climate control in each compartment;

automatic doors and sealed inter-car passages, flush with the floor.

5 new generation passenger cars, which are ordered among the total volume of contracts for 100 cars, will be compartment cars with the possibility of transformation into SV-type cars. One car will be inclusive and will have an electric lift, a ramp for a high platform and an enlarged compartment for travel of passengers with disabilities in a wheelchair - the message says.

The cost of one car is approximately UAH 95 million, an inclusive one - UAH 98.3 million. Taking into account the extended resource and reduced operating costs, the purchase of new cars is more economically feasible than the acquisition of standard rolling stock.

Delivery of new cars will take up to 2.5 years from the moment of prepayment and including certification of new models. If additional budget funding is available, Ukrzaliznytsia will be able to expand the renewal program, in particular - to increase the share of new generation cars in its fleet.

