"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced auctions for the sale of crushed stone from its own quarries: when the bidding will take place

"Ukrzaliznytsia" will hold online auctions this month for the sale of crushed stone and other products from its own quarries.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the announcement of Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia announces auctions for the sale of crushed stone. The first auctions will take place on July 24-25 on the Prozorro Sale platform. 72.5 thousand tons of crushed stone are put up for sale - the message says.

The railway carrier has already held a meeting with businesses to discuss current issues of the crushed stone market and prospects for sales through electronic auctions, which will be held according to the principle of an English auction. Ukrzaliznytsia expects active competition among participants.

In the future, it is planned to sell almost 1.3 million tons of crushed stone through separate lots.

The sale of crushed stone became possible thanks to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, which simplified the procedure for disposing of property for Ukrzaliznytsia and gave permission for its sale - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Addition

