"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced auctions for the sale of crushed stone from its own quarries: when the bidding will take place

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
03:00 PM • 2148 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 10229 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
01:52 PM • 18951 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 21083 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 19475 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 25251 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 27177 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
July 14, 08:14 AM • 34040 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
July 14, 07:47 AM • 38787 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 35693 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
2.5m/s
32%
748mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyedJuly 14, 06:11 AM • 51960 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"July 14, 07:12 AM • 32091 views
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector10:45 AM • 30196 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 35934 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 20033 views
Publications
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change01:52 PM • 18951 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 21083 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 36028 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 273403 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 267109 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 20097 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 42790 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 39745 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 124836 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 88395 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
An-178
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Dassault Rafale
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced auctions for the sale of crushed stone from its own quarries: when the bidding will take place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2360 views

"Ukrzaliznytsia" will hold online auctions for the sale of crushed stone products from its own quarries. The first bidding will take place on July 24-25 on Prozorro.Sale, where 72.5 thousand tons of crushed stone will be put up for sale.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" announced auctions for the sale of crushed stone from its own quarries: when the bidding will take place

"Ukrzaliznytsia" will hold online auctions this month for the sale of crushed stone and other products from its own quarries.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the announcement of Ukrzaliznytsia in Telegram.

Details

Ukrzaliznytsia announces auctions for the sale of crushed stone. The first auctions will take place on July 24-25 on the Prozorro Sale platform. 72.5 thousand tons of crushed stone are put up for sale

- the message says.

The railway carrier has already held a meeting with businesses to discuss current issues of the crushed stone market and prospects for sales through electronic auctions, which will be held according to the principle of an English auction. Ukrzaliznytsia expects active competition among participants.

In the future, it is planned to sell almost 1.3 million tons of crushed stone through separate lots.

The sale of crushed stone became possible thanks to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, which simplified the procedure for disposing of property for Ukrzaliznytsia and gave permission for its sale

- Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Addition

Ukrzaliznytsia has completed a three-month modernization of the first barrier-free carriage, created for passengers in wheelchairs. The carriage, equipped with four enlarged compartments and an electric lift, will be available by prior arrangement for organizations.

Ukrzaliznytsia is expanding the list of trains with women's compartments, adding three new routes from July 25. Now women's compartments are available in 15 trains, intended for women or women with children under 5 years old.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Economy
Ukrainian Railways
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9