Time for renewal: Why the NBU Governor should think about team renewal

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 2596 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37083 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141297 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190310 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118870 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353047 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177775 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147612 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196817 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125877 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1.5m/s
64%
Popular news

111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 12121 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 11485 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 16201 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 24184 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18435 views
Publications

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 0 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 2578 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 18692 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37070 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 96355 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 26071 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 28432 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 42047 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 50304 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 138716 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Time for renewal: Why the NBU Governor should think about team renewal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172669 views

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi should consider renewing his team, as numerous scandals involving key officials of the institution call into question the professional ethics and transparency of the regulator. The lack of response to the NBU's leadership may negatively affect confidence in Ukraine's financial system.

Time for renewal: Why the NBU Governor should think about team renewal

The Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Andriy Pyshny, has recently faced serious challenges in managing the regulator. Along with the difficulties caused by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the difficulties in the banking market, the NBU has also been at the center of several scandals involving key officials that could undermine the authority of the regulator. All this creates the need for Pyshnyi to think about renewing his team and attracting new, more competent personnel, UNN writes.

Is the NBU open to renewal?

In a recent interview, NBU governor Andriy Pyshny told reporters that before he joined the regulator, a fairly stable team had already been formed here, and only some of its updates were needed.

In other words, the NBU already had a fairly stable team, very solid in terms of expertise, and I saw the need to update and strengthen it in some elements. But for now, this composition has been formed and will continue to develop

- Pyshny said.

At the same time, he added that the National Bank is open to strengthening its team with new personnel. "In my understanding, the National Bank as an institution should always remember that attracting the best personnel from the market means getting additional expertise and fueling its ability. Because of this, I believe that we need to be even more aggressive in finding talents and ideas, so that our team constantly receives an influx of new intelligence, new thoughts, new understanding of the situation, certain fresh views. And I see openness to everything, including among the board members: everyone is interested in strengthening our team," Pyshny said.

At the same time, he diplomatically avoided the topic of scandals that have recently accompanied his subordinates.

Case of the chief lawyer of the NBU

In particular, Andriy Pyshnyi is still silent about the criminal proceedings against the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma. By the way, he was appointed director of the National Bank's legal department thanks to Pyshnyi, as they used to work together at Oschadbank.

The criminal proceedings were initiated by Zyma's letter to the Deposit Guarantee Fund. In the document, Zyma, who is also the chief lawyer of the National Bank and the chairman of the Administrative Council of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, recommended on behalf of the National Bank that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the National Bank of Ukraine.

It was about four lawsuits in which Concorde demanded to cancel fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it into temporary administration.  

The Foundation followed the recommendation it received on behalf of the regulator. The letter contained a digital signature of Oleksandr Zyma.

According to Concorde co-owner Olena Sosiedka, Zima deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trial by his instructions. 

Now the case of winter has been transferred from the state Bureau of Investigation to the Pechersk Police Department of Kiev. Law enforcement officers told UNNthat they plan to determine the circle of victims , as well as interrogate the chief lawyer of the National Bank. Also, after serving Zima with a notice of suspicion, investigators will apply to the court to remove him from his duties as director of the NBU's legal department.

By his actions, Zyma, who is also the head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund's Administrative Board, could have called into question the independence of the Fund's management, which now has a negative impact on interaction with international financial institutions. It is possible that, for example, the IMF, due to its dissatisfaction with the situation, began to actively demand that Ukraine develop a procedure and hold an open competition for the position of the DGF Managing Director. 

In addition to legal aspects, the Winter case also calls into question the transparency of the regulator's actions, which negatively affects confidence in the banking system and can harm relations with international partners.

Conflict with a volunteer soldier

Another scandalous case is the behavior of Pavlo Polarush, head of the NBU's Department for Work with Troubled Assets, who, incidentally, was named by journalists as the main contender for the currently vacant position of head of the Deposit Guarantee Fund. According to media reports, Poliarush, while drunk, got into a conflict with a well-known Belarusian volunteer soldier, Andrei Tratsevski (Bezsmertny), threatening him with physical violence and a weapon. 

According to Tratsevsky, the NBU official jumped in front of the soldier, blocked traffic, started fighting, and said that he would shoot him in the legs with his award-winning weapon. Polarush denied everything. Another video published by the military shows that police officers inspecting Polarush's car found an object that looked like a gun. According to Tratsevsky, Poliarush allegedly said that he would "buy everyone" and said in front of law enforcement officers that "all Belarusian volunteers will either go back to Belarus or kneel in Pokrovsk." Videos of the incident went viral on social media and caused outrage among users. They demanded a reaction from the NBU leadership to the incident.

The Kyiv police told UNN that they had opened criminal proceedings under the articles "threatening to kill" and "inflicting light bodily harm" and drew up a report against Polarush for driving under the influence. In addition, law enforcement officers confirmed that they had seized a weapon from the official.

The National Bank of Ukraine limited itself to a brief statement hinting that Polarush would not be prosecuted because the "incident" in which he was involved was "not related to the performance of professional duties" and occurred during off-hours. The National Bank also promised to conduct an internal investigation. That was the end of the regulator's communication with the public. The NBU management did not express any condemnation or regret over the incident, nor did it report on the results of the internal investigation.

The conflict between the NBU official and the military at least demonstrated Polarush's poor moral character. The information found by journalists that he repeatedly traveled abroad after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine does not add to his credentials. In particular, according to media reports, in November 2022, he received permission to leave the country from the odious former Deputy Minister of Defense, who is currently a suspect in corruption crimes. The permit was allegedly issued to Polarush to travel abroad in an elite Lexus car to receive humanitarian aid. However, it is not known on what grounds Polarush traveled abroad from February to November 2022.

Rozhkova v. Supreme Court

No less significant is the situation with the first deputy head of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova. The Cassation economic Court as part of the Supreme Court put an end to the litigation between the individuals ' Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) and the former management of Platinum Bank, which was declared insolvent in 2017. Among the ten defendants in the case was Rozhkova, among others. Before being appointed to the National Bank, she worked as a member of the bank's management board.

According to the court's decision, the defendants must compensate UAH 1.5 billion in losses that were caused to Platinum Bank due to the issuance of non-performing loans (NPL). Funds, according to Rozhkova's Declaration, are debited from her accounts.

Despite the court's decision, which actually ruled that Rozhkova, among others, had committed violations that caused enormous damage, she continues to work at the National Bank of Ukraine and decide the fate of other financial institutions.

That is, in this case, as in other scandalswhere Rozhkova appeared , the management of the National Bank sees no problems.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi did not even want to explain this situation to MPs at a  meeting of the Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy. In particular, when one of the committee members asked him whether it was correct that Rozhkova continued to work in her position after the Supreme Court's decision, Pyshnyi replied: "I would not dive into the discussion of this issue now." 

This creates the impression that high-ranking officials can avoid responsibility even when their work causes damage to the state.

Against the backdrop of such numerous scandals, the question arises of the need for personnel changes at the National Bank. The lack of an adequate response to such violations discredits the institution and undermines its credibility as a financial regulator. As the head of the NBU, Andriy Pyshnyi  should probably think about renewing his team and inviting professionals with high moral character and reputation to ensure transparency, efficiency and reliability of the regulator's work.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
Brent
$69.35
Bitcoin
$82,717.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,120.40
Ethereum
$1,788.54