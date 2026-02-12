Three Ukrainian athletes have already been banned from using helmets during the 2026 Olympics

The International Skating Union did not allow Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei to compete in his equipment. Handei's helmet had an inscription by Lina Kostenko: "Where there is heroism, there is no ultimate defeat." Earlier, freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar and skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych were banned from using their own equipment, UNN reports.

Details

The National Olympic Committee confirmed to UNN journalist that the International Skating Union did not allow Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei to compete in his equipment.

So far, three cases of bans on Ukrainian Olympians' helmets are known.

In particular, Handei's helmet had an inscription by Lina Kostenko: "Where there is heroism, there is no ultimate defeat."

United24 noted that the International Skating Union classified this as a "political slogan."

Earlier, freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar was banned from using a helmet with the inscription "Be brave like Ukrainian."

Addition

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic code.