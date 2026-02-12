$43.030.06
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Three Ukrainian athletes have already been banned from using helmets during the 2026 Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

The International Skating Union did not allow Oleh Handei to compete in equipment with Lina Kostenko's inscription. This is already the third such case involving Ukrainian athletes.

Three Ukrainian athletes have already been banned from using helmets during the 2026 Olympics

The International Skating Union did not allow Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei to compete in his equipment. Handei's helmet had an inscription by Lina Kostenko: "Where there is heroism, there is no ultimate defeat." Earlier, freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar and skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych were banned from using their own equipment, UNN reports.

Details

The National Olympic Committee confirmed to UNN journalist that the International Skating Union did not allow Ukrainian short track speed skater Oleh Handei to compete in his equipment.

So far, three cases of bans on Ukrainian Olympians' helmets are known.

In particular, Handei's helmet had an inscription by Lina Kostenko: "Where there is heroism, there is no ultimate defeat."

United24 noted that the International Skating Union classified this as a "political slogan."

Earlier, freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar was banned from using a helmet with the inscription "Be brave like Ukrainian."

Addition

The IOC disqualified Ukrainian Vladyslav Heraskevych before the first run of the 2026 Olympics in skeleton because he was supposed to start in a "helmet of memory" - as a sign of respect for fallen Ukrainian athletes and all our Heroes.

Heraskevych himself told journalists that he would appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned this decision, calling it a shameful moment and a betrayal of the Olympic code.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
National Olympic Committee
International Skating Union
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United24
Ukraine